Oil prices may rise to USD100 by end of 2023

(MENAFN) Based on the CEO of Black Gold Investors, oil prices could rise to USD100 a barrel by the end of 2023 due to a quick recovery in China's tourism industry and a reduction in supply from major exporters.



Gary Ross remarked that domestic flights in China have increased to 110 percent of their pre-pandemic levels, up from roughly 75 percent in the last quarter of 2022, when speaking at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) on Monday in Singapore. Additionally, international travel has recovered, rising from almost nothing to almost 75 percent of the level observed before pandemic lockdowns. After China relaxed its prohibition on group travel to the majority of its destinations in August, the recovery quickly picked up speed.



“You’re gonna have a big increase in jet fuel demand probably of something like 500,000 barrels a day in China alone,” Ross forecasted.



He pointed out that the largest economy in Asia has seen an increase in road traffic, and as citizens prefer traditional engines to electric ones for longer journeys, demand for gasoline is projected to rise even higher.



“Gasoline sales have been absolutely astonishing during the summer… People are driving like crazy. The year-on-year comparisons are going to be dramatic… I expect a huge increase in demand in the fourth quarter of 2023,” he said.

