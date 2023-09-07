Russia rise original plan to sell USD1.5B worth of foreign currency on domestic market

(MENAFN) The necessity to pay back government-issued Eurobonds was cited by the Bank of Russia in its announcement on Wednesday that it would rise its original plan to sell 150 billion rubles (USD1.5 billion) worth of foreign currency on the domestic market.



An investment from the government's wealth fund, as stated in the release, is responsible for the daily "mirroring operations" of the central bank nearly tripling. From September 14 to September 22, it will now sell foreign currency worth USD218 million per day.



On September 16, Russia is scheduled to pay USD3 billion in Eurobonds, according to the regulator. Although most holders will receive their money in rubles, some may increase demand for foreign currency.



“Under these conditions, the decision to redistribute foreign currency sales as part of mirroring transactions related to investing [from the National Wealth Fund] will help meet possible additional demand for foreign currency and reduce volatility in the foreign-exchange market during this period,” the declaration delivers.



Following the central bank's statement, the Russian ruble rose to 97.59 against the US greenback and 104.81 against the euro.

