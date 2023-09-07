G7 stops conducting routine evaluations of price cap on Russian oil

(MENAFN) Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the situation, that the Group of Seven (G7) leading nations and its allies have stopped conducting routine evaluations of the price cap on Russian oil, despite the fact that it is currently trading much above the ceiling.



The European Union, the G7 nations, and Australia set a USD60 per barrel cap on the price of Russian seaborne petroleum on December 5. It forbids Western companies from offering insurance and additional services to Russian crude exports unless the cargo is bought at or below the predetermined price.



The G7 said it would examine "as appropriate" including "implementation and adherence," while the EU initially committed to evaluate the price cap every 2 months and make changes to the program.



In response to the limits, Moscow banned the sale of crude oil and refined goods to customers who adhere to the cap and diverted the majority of shipments away from the West.



While oil producers have discovered ways to sell the commodity through local or non-Western ships and insurance services, making it impossible for the West to enforce the price cap mechanism, India and China have emerged as important consumers of Russian crude.

