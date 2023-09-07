French leader declares Russian flag not to fly at next year’s Olympics

(MENAFN) The Russian flag cannot be flown at next summer’s Olympics in Paris, the French leader said on Wednesday.



"Russia has no place (in the Olympics) at a time when it commits war crimes and deports children," Emmanuel Macron informed a French sports newspaper.



Macron voiced total faith in the Olympic committee's verdicts for athletes joining the games as individuals, indicating athletes from Russia as well as its associate in the conflict effort, Belarus, who may contest individually, not under their country’s own flags.



He also stated that Russian athletes who are ready for the matches their whole lives could be penalized for the actions of their country even though they have nothing to do with this situation.



On how to distinguish the athletes who back Moscow and those who are victims of it, he stated: "This is the real question, and the Olympic world has something to say about it.



“This is the balancing that we must do," he continued.



Paris 2024 is going to hold 2024’s Olympic Summer Games from July 26 through August 11.



MENAFN07092023000045015839ID1107027669