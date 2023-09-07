Ukraine intends to raise price of alcoholic beverages

(MENAFN) According to a proposal released by the nation's Economy Ministry on Wednesday, Ukraine intends to significantly raise the price of alcoholic beverages.



Retail prices could increase by as much as 25% under the proposal, while wholesale hard liquor prices are predicted to surge by 34 percent to 42 percent.



Retail prices for wine goods may increase by 61 percent to 71 percent, with a 28 percent rise in pricing for sparkling wine and other alcoholic beverages.





The ministry noted that raw materials, equipment parts, energy, labor expenses, and excise tax rates have all been growing, and that the measure is designed to help companies deal with these rising production and sales costs.



The ministry's explanation note is as follows, “the current minimum prices do not reflect the real costs that enterprises have to face, and require adjustment.”



According to Julia Sviridenko, minister of economy for Ukraine, the nation's gasoline prices may have increased by over 20 percent as a result of the administration's decision to reinstate the VAT and excise taxes.

