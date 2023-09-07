The Vnukovo airport became the first airport in Russia with its own metro station

(MENAFN- mosmetro) The long-awaited opening of the new stations Pykhtino and Aeroport Vnukovo (Vnukovo Airport) of the metro Line 8A took place in Moscow on 6 September. It became a landmark event for the whole country: Vnukovo airport is the only airport in Russia which has a metro.



Journeys from Vnukovo to the centre are now economical and comfortable. Residents of the nearest districts will be able to save up to an hour a day on the road, and transit passengers can move faster between airports. The Kievskoye and Borovskoye highways will also be relieved. The metro stations Rasskazovka of Line 8A and Salaryevo of Line 1 will become freer.



Moreover, it is already possible to use mobile communication and Internet at speeds of up to 300 mbps from Russia's largest operators at the new stations.



We are introducing digital services that are familiar to every Moscow passenger along with the construction of new stations and lines. Free wireless Internet and high-quality mobile communications will help you stay in touch, solve work issues, watch videos or listen to music. We continue to introduce technological innovations to make travelling even more comfortable, - said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport.



Maksim Liksutov added that the Vnukovo Airport station has been fully integrated into the infrastructure of Vnukovo airport, which is located in the district of the same name in the west of Moscow. Through the underground passage there are exits to Terminal A, as well as to the underground terminal of the Aeroexpress, to the station square and to the 1st Reysovaya Street.





