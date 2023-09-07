OIC Condemns the Opening of a Papua New Guinean Embassy in the Occupied City of Al-Quds

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 6 September 2023
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned Papua New Guinea's decision to open an Embassy in the occupied city of Al-Quds, stressing that this step was illegal and constituted a violation of the international law and relevant UN resolutions, especially Security Council Resolution No. 478 (1980), which called on states that have established diplomatic missions in Al-Quds to withdraw them.
The OIC stressed that this decision contributed to the consolidation of the system of illegal colonial occupation and constituted a violation of the rights of the Palestinian people. It also called, at the same time, on Papua New Guinea to retract its illegal decision and engage in supporting the efforts of the international community aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace, based on international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
