trade activity in Eurozone nations shrink

(MENAFN) Trade activity in the 19 European nations that use the euro has been shrinking faster than expected, encouraged by a retardation in the area’s services industry as well as industrial sphere, information gathered by S&P Global revealed on Tuesday.



Based on the estimates, the Eurozone’s last compound Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) decreased to 46.7 in August from July's 48.6. It occurred in less than the preliminary approximation, which showed a decrease to 47.



An index of the total financial health, a PMI interpretation more than 50 signals expansion or growth of business activity, whereas an interpretation under this verge shows a shrinkage. The index is now at its minimum level since November 2020.



“For the first time in 2023 so far, output fell in both the services and manufacturing sectors. The service sector ended a seven-month run of growth with the steepest contraction since February 2021. Goods production meanwhile dropped for the fifth month running and at another rapid rate,” S&P Global declared in a press-release.

