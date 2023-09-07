With the three-day Sustainability Summit NYC , the Consulate General of Denmark in New York establishes a platform for acceleration of the joint progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the important 2030 agenda.

High-level participation from the Danish government

The UNGA platform and global green transition are prioritized highly by the Danish government, and Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, participates at Sustainability Summit NYC together with a large delegation of ministers and members of the Danish Parliament. The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, will open the summit on Monday 18 September and there will be continuministerial participation throughout the three days.

Denmark and Danish companies are renowned for their innovative and globally relevant sustainability solutions with multiple ranking among the world's most sustainable companies . Denmark's official aim is to be carbon neutral by 2050. International, public-private partnerships continue to be at the heart of this push forward, and that will also be the case at the summit.

"Denmark takes responsibility when it comes to the global green agenda. That is why we are hosting Sustainability Summit NYC during the UN General Assembly. With a strong foon public-private partnerships, we set the stage for debates and for identifying crucial actions needed in the green transition," states the Consul General of Denmark in New York, Ambassador Berit Basse. "Throughout the summit, we will get concrete examples of innovative solutions to some of the most pressing climate challenges in dialogue with global players" she adds.

Foon globally relevant themes

The summit's topics are closely linked to the agenda at the 78th United Nations General Assembly, taking place at the same time. This year, the high-level days include the midterm evaluation of the Sustainable Development Goals, the SDG Summit , followed by a negotiated political declaration.

The days additionally include summits on topics such as health care, climate action, and financing sustainable development. Themes that are all Danish strongholds and align with Denmark's ambitipolitical priorities.

These themes will also be at the center of the Sustainability Summit NYC, which will foon the collective effort required to achieve the green transition with partnerships across sectors, industries, and countries. On stage will be thought-leaders from around the globe to give their insights and unique perspective on how we can move forward together.

Commit to change at the UN SDG Action Zone

The summit takes place in the Chrysler East Building with sweeping views of the city and towards the UN. Decorated with iconic design by consciDanish design brands, the summit will also be the go-to space for connecting with Danish and international partners and exchanging perspectives for the green transition.

Additionally, attendees can experience the UN SDG Action Zone where they are invited to select their SDG ambition and register their commitment to the 17 goals. As part of the summit, the UN SDG Action Campaign will also unveil its 2023 SDG Digital Art Exhibition featuring works by international artists who are dedicated to promoting a sustainable future through creativity and art.

Following the Sustainability Summit NYC, the SDG Action Zone will continue at the SDG Pavilion at the UN Headquarters.

Registration for the summit is open to everyone with an interest in bringing the green agenda forward.

Time and place:

18-20 September 2023

Chrysler East Building

666 3rd Avenue, 21th floor

New York, NY 10017

For more information, please contact:



Katinka Friis

Press Officer, Consulate General of Denmark in New York

+1 (347) 203-1739

[email protected]





SOURCE Consulate General of Denmark in New York