Amerant Bank Announces New Broward County Regional Headquarters

The new Broward headquarters will be located within the Cornerstone One Building, 1200 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, Florida, where Amerant will occupy approximately 12,000 square feet. The eight-story, 170,000 square foot building is owned by the Atlanta, GA based Brookdale Group. Amerant will occupy the new premises upon completion of its tenant improvements, immediately assuming 5,500 square feet, with an expansion of an additional 7,000 square feet to occur sometime in the second half of 2024.

The new office will be home for key lines of business who will contribute with the economic development of the businesses in the area. With this new location, Amerant Bank will now have approximately half of its 600 pmember workforce working in Broward County.

“Our new Broward County regional headquarters demonstrates our commitment to this strong and growing market,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant .“Our vision is to be the bank of choice in the markets we serve, and the establishment of a formal regional headquarters here in Broward is essential toward achieving that vision.”

“We are excited to welcome Amerant Bank as the newest tenant to Cornerstone One,” said Cory Gibson, Vice President/Investments for The Brookdale Group .“Amerant Bank's decision to locate their Broward County regional headquarters at Cornerstone One demonstrates the desire for companies to move into high-quality, well-located Class A office buildings in South Florida and adds another exceptional company to the building's existing Class A tenant base.”

Amerant, who recently transferred its listing to the New York Stock Exchange , has been opening new branch locations in key target markets across South Florida, such as Key Biscayne in June, and plans to open in both downtown Ft. Lauderdale and downtown Miami later this year. Amerant has complemented these expansion plans with a robust program of strategic partnerships, including multi-year sponsorships as the Official Bank of the Florida Panthers, the Official Bank of the Miami Heat, and the Official Hometown Bank of University of Miami Athletics .

Amerant was represented by Jonathan Kingsley from Colliers International in the transaction, while Cornerstone One was represented by Katherine Ridgway of Cushman & Wakefield.

About Amerant

Amerant Bank , N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage . Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numernon-profit and community organizations. In 2023, the company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom .

