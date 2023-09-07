BOUNDLESS LEARNINGTM EXPANDS ONLINE LEARNER COLLABORATION

WITH THREE UNIVERSITY PARTNERS

Three leading universities - Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois; Hawai'i Pacific University in Honolulu, Hawai'i; and Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont - are expanding their online degree programs in health care and business through Boundless LearningTM.

“Boundless Learning is privileged to expand our partnerships with these three prestigiuniversities to provide a range of learner-centric degree offerings in disciplines important to the medical, science and business communities,” said Kees Bol, Boundless Learning CEO.“Each engagement is an example of tailoring learner design and curriculum strategies to both partner and learner needs.”

Boundless Learning will collaborate with each university partner on services and solutions such as learning design, marketing, recruitment, student support and retention, online helpdesk and tutoring.

.Bradley University: In the Fall of 2024, Boundless Learning will begin supporting Bradley University's Bachelor of Science in Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences program. Students earn this degree on their way toward earning a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology. This new program also includes a post-bachelor's certificate to help people with a bachelor's degree in another field build the foundation needed to pursue a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology. Dr. Jessica Clark, Provost and Dean of the faculty, lauded, "Boundless Learning is helping to shape the edtech industry and helping Bradley University create relevance in a crowded marketplace. We appreciate their partnership."

.Hawai'i Pacific University: Hawai'i Pacific University has tapped Boundless Learning to launch two online master's degrees: a Master of Arts in Health Communication and a Master of Science in Product Management. The first classes will begin in the Spring of 2024. With a widely diverse student body, Hawai'i Pacific University draws learners from more than 100 countries. "Embracing our unique geographical stance, Hawai'i Pacific University has found an invaluable partner in Boundless Learning,” said Jennifer E. Walsh, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Provost.“Working hand in hand with their knowledgeable and dedicated team, we have thoughtfully developed opportunities to cultivate higher education access for diverse populations. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to bringing together people from all walks of life across the globe."

.Norwich University: Norwich University is expanding its relationship with Boundless Learning to offer two new degrees and an extension to its existing Master of Science in Nursing (MSN). Starting in the Spring of 2024, Norwich will offer a new bachelor's degree and master's degree in public health. The university also will begin offering a community and public health track for learners in the MSN program.“Boundless Learning has been a trusted partner with Norwich University for several years, and we are excited to expand our relationship to include two new degrees in public health,” said Provost Karen Gaines.“Graduates from Norwich's public health programs will help address critical shortages in the nation's health workforce. Our program prepares students to be public health leaders who analyze and evaluate global health research and to influence public health policy at all socio-ecological levels. It's our goal to empower graduates to lead public health initiatives for positive change in their communities.” In addition to relevant public health coursework, these programs will include a foon military content, reflecting Norwich University's legacy as the nation's oldest private military college and birthplace of Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).



About Boundless Learning

A pioneer in edtech for more than 30 years, Boundless Learning is leading the way in designing personalized, workforce-aligned experiences. Our global portfolio serves approximately 17,000 learners in more than 150 countries. Composed of online learning solutions experts working across three continents, Boundless Learning has launched more than 450 online programs that boost access and create economic mobility around the world. For more information, visit BoundlessLearningor followon LinkedIn at @BoundlessLearning.

About Bradley University

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students the opportunities, choices and resources to build their futures. Innovation, action and collaboration drive Bradley University students to generate ideas and create solutions that remake the world around them. Bradley University's comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate academic programs includes business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.

About Hawai'i Pacific University

Hawai'i Pacific University is rooted in the vibrant culture of Oahu since 1965 and stands as the state's largest private university. Harnessing a unique geographical stance between the Western and Eastern hemispheres, Hawai'i Pacific University creates a supportive and inclusive environment that brings together people from diverse backgrounds across the globe.

About Norwich University

Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional and nontraditional students in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. Norwich University offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in baccalaureate and graduate degrees. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich University is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

