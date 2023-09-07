Energia Awarded Official Vendor Status In Tips Purchasing Cooperative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Energia Becomes Designated Vendor in North America's Premier Purchasing Cooperative to Fuel School Infrastructure Advancements This recognition reflects our commitment to quality and value. We look forward to facilitating an even more seamless experience for our valued school district partners.” - Kendra McQuilton, CEO of EnergiaSMITHTOWN, NEW YORK, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Energia, a distinguished energy solutions consultancy specializing in energy-efficient infrastructure upgrades, has been designated an Awarded Vendor within the The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) Purchasing Cooperative . This significant achievement underscores Energia's commitment to revitalizing educational facilities while delivering exceptional value to its partner school districts.
As an Awarded Vendor through the TIPS program, Energia is uniquely positioned to provide TIPS Members, including school districts, exclusive access to its advanced energy solutions tailored to energy savings and facility enhancement. TIPS membership streamlines the procurement process and empowers school districts to effectuate crucial upgrades without the delays and complexities of traditional bidding procedures.
"We are proud to be recognized as an Awarded Vendor through the TIPS Purchasing Cooperative, as this aligns perfectly with our vision of modernizing educational infrastructure through sustainable solutions," said Kendra McQuilton, CEO at Energia.
By leveraging the TIPS program, Energia can expedite the journey for school districts aiming to enhance their facilities while generating energy savings. The budget-neutral framework for Energia's services empowers districts with a cost-effective approach, while ensuring that facilities' upgrades adhere to the highest standards of quality and performance, enabling improved environments for learning and growth.
For more insights into Energia's TIPS vendor profile and the transformative potential of this partnership, please visit:
ABOUT ENERGIA
Energia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as the Technical Owner's Representative. Owners enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 130 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements. For more information, visit
