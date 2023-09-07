Fortune Media And Great Place To Work Name Salud Revenue Partners To 2023 Best Workplaces In Health Care List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Salud Revenue Partners We owe our success entirely to the talent and dedication of our incredible team members.” - Salud President and CEO Jesse FordWEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Salud Revenue Partners (Salud) for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health CareTM List. This is Salud's first time being named to this prestigilist, this year coming in at 36th place. Earning a spot means that Salud is one of the best companies to work for in the country.
The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees from Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the health care industry.
“We owe our success entirely to the talent and dedication of our incredible team members,” stated President and CEO Jesse Ford.“We know that by creating a work environment where our team members are happy and engaged, we are also ensuring a higher quality of results for our clients. We celebrate and thank our team for all they do to earn this incredible honor and will use this as additional motivation to continue to enhance the employee experience at Salud.”
The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.
Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.
“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“These companies know that it isn't the industry - but the company - that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: lower labor costs, higher standards of care, and happier employees.”
“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Health Care,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell.“Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in health care is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance.”
According to a recent Great Place to Work survey, 95% of Salud employees say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. 98% feel that Salud's customers would rate the company's service as“excellent” and are proud to tell others they work at Salud.
About Salud Revenue Partners
Salud Revenue Partners (Salud) is a U.S.-based, technology-enabled service company with experienced leadership and a high-performance culture that partners with healthcare providers nationwide to improve revenue cycle performance. Salud's service and technology help streamline business offices, diagnose performance gaps, achieve the highest coding accuracy, resolve difficult accounts receivable and implement patient-centered solutions to self-pay. For more information, visit saludrevenue.
About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List
Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 208,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.
To get on this list next year, start here.
About Great Place To Work
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.
Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetoworkand sign up for the newsletter to learn more.
About Fortune
The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorbenchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit .
