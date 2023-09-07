EU climate monitor: 2023 hottest year ever registered

(MENAFN) 2023 is expected to be the warmest year in human history, and international temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere summer were the hottest ever registered, the EU climate monitor stated on Wednesday.



Heatwaves, droughts as well as wildfires struck Asia, Africa, Europe in addition to North America through the past three months, with huge effect on economies, ecosystems as well as human health.



The average international temperature in June, July as well as August was 16.77ºC, exceeding the earlier 2019 record high of 16.48ºC by a wide edge, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) declared in a statement.



"The three months that we've just had are the warmest in approximately 120,000 years, so effectively human history," C3S Deputy Director Samantha Burgess informed a French news agency.



August of 2023 was the warmest one ever recorded and hotter than all other months except the previous month, July 2023.



"Climate breakdown has begun," declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, repeating well-known testimony ahead of the US Congress 35 years ago, in which administration scientist James Hansen stated that global warming had started.

