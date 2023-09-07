Meeting Reviews Steps To Enhance Jordan's Exports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) -Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, on Thursday, held the third periodic meeting of the National Executive Committee for the National Export Strategy for 2023-2025.
Chaired by Secretary-General, Dana Zoubi, the committee meeting aims to follow up implementation of the activities in the strategy's implementation plan, which was recently approved, and represents a road map for all axes and objectives, primarily smart key performance indicators.
Heads of the technical teams presented action reports separately, as a slew of activities were implemented, primarily launch of an online platform by Jordan Exports (JE), according to a Trade Ministry statement.
Additionally, the teams referred to the action plan to participate in international exhibitions and trade missions for Jordan's business sector in the target markets, and export products were identified within the strategy's framework and its target markets, the statement said.
Speaking at the meeting, Zoubi noted monitoring and assessment mechanism to carry out the strategy's implementation plan was executed by integrating a tracking tool that featured performance indicators that reflect activity status, and rate of achievement on a monthly basis.
The attendees also agreed to start defining action priorities for 2024 within the framework of the strategy's execution, and activities to be implemented during the last quarter of 2023 and urging the technical teams to intensify efforts and enhance effective contact to implement the plan's activities.
The strategy , which was approved at beginning of 2023 as part of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), expresses aspirations of the public and private sectors, and aims to raise the value and quality of exports and enhancing their competitiveness.
