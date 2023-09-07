Coinhome: Rebuilding The Cex Ecosystem With“User-Centric” Service

CoinHome follows the path of globalization and compliance development and has obtained an MSB (Money Services Business) financial license issued by FinCEN in the United States. It will actively embrace local compliance in the future, closely follow local policies, and place the platform within the regulatory framework. In the current hot DeFi market, CoinHome, with its excellent trading speed and a wide range of popular token trading pairs in the DeFi sector, has become the preferred entry-level trading platform for cryptocurrency investors.







The Allure of Cryptocurrency and the DeFi Craze

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, aims to provide functioning financial products and services without centralized authorities like banks.

The precursor to decentralized finance was the mysteriworld of“cryptocurrencies,” which brought about a wave of wealth and financial risks. Long-term observers of the news understand that events that negatively impact the global economy, whether it's crises at Silicon Valley banks or any event causing adverse effects globally, can serve as engines for fluctuations in cryptocurrency market capitalization. This correlation makes cryptocurrencies one of the choices for global investors seeking to hedge risks. Bitcoin, in particular, has become the best-performing global asset class since 2020, ranking first in global asset price increases, far surpassing the second-place Nasdaq index.

The“DeFi Summer” of the past three years ignited the cryptocurrency bull market in 2020-2021, and within these three years, the concept shifted from“providing new financial solutions” to“revolutionizing the finance industry.” DeFi, as a representative of the“decentralization ethos,” became the core of Web3.

Since Bitcoin's inception in 2008, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies reached $3 trillion at one point in 2021, driven by concepts like DeFi. DeFi has given rise to numerous“get rich quick” stories: making millions from airdrops, discovering a cryptocurrency's value is equivalent to 60 years' worth of salary overnight, holding a coin that rose by 1500% in a month, and even more remarkably, gaining 200 million USD within five days using DeFi lending and liquidity mining, with returns calculated in the thousands of percentages. The token YFI saw gains of over 32,000% in a month, becoming the first cryptocurrency in history to surpass Bitcoin's price.







However, behind such astonishing return rates, DeFi also implies higher learning costs, technical risks, and complex operational methods, which have been important reasons preventing most wealth-seekers from entering the DeFi field. You can't bet on the future of any high-quality DeFi project in the most“mindless” way, such as finding where its token is available.

Rebuilding the Cex Ecosystem

CoinHome was established to meet the demand of digital asset investors for a secure and efficient trading platform. Based on a user-friendly operational philosophy, it is built upon the needs of non-native DeFi investors and supported by a comprehensive system of regulatory licenses, multiple audits, asset registration, wallets, and cryptocurrency trading, among other fundamental systems. CoinHome has established basic service modules, including trade aggregation, trade data visualization, asset management, and community communication.

One of CoinHome's main operational philosophies is to provide trading pairs for popular DeFi projects as quickly as possible. In the face of rapid growth and innovation in the DeFi market, the CoinHome team maintains close contact with the market and timely lists varipopular DeFi projects to meet users' demands for emerging digital assets. Whether it's DeFi lending or liquidity mining, CoinHome provides the most competitive trading pairs and liquidity, ensuring users can participate in these potentially high-yield projects in a timely manner.







In addition to popular DeFi projects, CoinHome also offers a wide range of digital asset trading pairs. Users can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other mainstream digital assets on the platform, enabling diversified investment portfolios. CoinHome is committed to providing an efficient and stable trading environment to meet users' requirements for trading speed and liquidity.

CoinHome not only offers comprehensive digital asset trading services to investors but also provides a range of value-added features and tools. Users can easily manage their assets, view real-time market data, set up trading alerts, and access professional market analysis reports.

User-Friendly and Community-Driven

CoinHome's products support multiple languages to meet the diverse needs of global users. Users can choose their preferred interface language based on their language preferences, making trading smoother by eliminating language barriers.

In terms of community building, CoinHome has established a large community matrix on major social media networks worldwide. With millions of members in varicooperative communities, CoinHome prioritizes user core demands by retaining users through core product functions. It strives to meet the diverse needs of users in different countries and regions globally, realizing the value interconnection of cryptocurrency investment and financial management through economies of scale and refined operations.

According to the latest market research data, CoinHome has over 500,000 registered users globally, with over 30,000 monthly active users. User profiles span across more than 200 countries and regions worldwide. Among these, the European and American markets account for 20% of CoinHome's global user base, countries along the Southeast Asian region make up 50% of the global user base, and East Asian and South Asian regions comprise 30% of the global user base.







CoinHome's ultimate goal is to become a leader in the CeFi field and lead the industry into a new era of wealth. As product services continue to improve and progress, CoinHome will provide more innovative features and tools to meet investors' varineeds and expectations for trading. The CoinHome team will continue to work hard, maintaining keen market insights and leading technical capabilities to provide users with a secure, stable, and efficient trading environment.

