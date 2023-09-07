Japanese companies in Turkey expanding operations

(MENAFN) Companies from Japan are growing their operations in Turkey, a nation that provides an important geographical benefit and other advantages, Japanese Economy, Trade as well as Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura declared.



Turkey is strategically placed north, south, east, as well as west, having a large proximity to the Middle East, Africa, Caucasus area, in addition to Central Asia as well as Europe, Nishimura informed a Turkish news agency in Turkey-Japan Business Forum in Istanbul on Tuesday.



He said that nearly 280 Japanese companies function in Turkey, underlining that the Turkish market has a huge possibility for expansion in the coming years, with its population reaching 100 million and an average age of 33.



The minister stated: "I am sure that investments will continue from Japan."



Japan's foreign investments in the world amounted to USD2 trillion and Turkey estimates additional straight investments from Japan, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat informed the meeting.

