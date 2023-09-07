Kenya Unified Mission For Public Health In Africa

In a strong commitment to a unified vision for public health across Africa, Kenya reaffirms its dedication to the goals set by the Africa CDC.

At the ongoing 2nd Africa Regional Technical Advisory Committee Meeting (ReTAC) by Africa CDC, Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, emphasized the need for countries to align their resolutions with Africa's New Public Health Order.

This order focuses on strengthening public health institutions, fostering a skilled public health workforce, expanding local manufacturing, increasing domestic resources, and building action-oriented and respectful partnerships.

She called on African countries to prioritize vaccine manufacturing, enhance diagnostics, and bolster the capabilities of the public health workforce to address gaps exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms. Muthoni reiterated Kenya's commitment to the One-Health approach and collaboration with stakeholders at all levels, emphasizing their dedication to driving meaningful and sustainable progress not only within Kenya but also across the African continent.