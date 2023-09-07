Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Beirut: The Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati met on Wednesday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries. Read Also
