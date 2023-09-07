Thursday, 07 September 2023 06:50 GMT

Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador


Beirut: The Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati met on Wednesday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

