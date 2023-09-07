Somali Prime Minister Meets Qffd Director-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Hamza Abdi Barre met on Wednesday, at his residence, with the Director General of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) HE Khalifa bin Jassem Al Kuwari.
During the meeting, they discussed several topics of common interest and means of cooperation between the two sides. Read Also
Somali PM invites Qataris to invest in his country Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets Somali Prime Minister
MENAFN07092023000063011010ID1107027454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.