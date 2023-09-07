Ukraine should reconstruct using assets captured abroad

(MENAFN) All Russian assets that have been captured out of the country must be benefitted to reconstruct Ukraine. Furthermore, Russia's oil incomes might be a source of payment for Ukraine in the future as well.



Stephen Rademaker, head counsel to the United States House Committee on Homeland Security as well as an Assistant Secretary of State from 2002 to 2006, voiced this view at a special occurrence at the Kyiv Security Forum, the Ukraine-based news agency reported.



Canada has already taken this pioneer part by issuing a ruling that lets Russian assets placed in Canada to be used for these aims. The US could do the same thing. But the majority of the Russian money is in Europe, he stated. on his part, the Americans have to trail Canada's example, and then Europe is going to follow the example of Canada as well as the U.S.



As stated by Rademaker, there is no question that under global law Russia is accountable of Ukraine for the huge harm made by its unlawful military violence and must pay for the consistent losses.

