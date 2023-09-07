Biden Expected To Travel To G-20 After Negative Covid Tests

President Joe Biden is "expecting to travel” to New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the G-20 summit after the White House said that he continues to test negative for Covid-19.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president is taking steps to protect himself in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The White House announced Monday evening that first lady Jill Biden had tested positive and was experiencing only mild symptoms. Her positive test, though, raised questions about whether the president will be able to travel to the G-20 in New Delhi.

The president had been scheduled to leave on Thursday for the summit, which starts on Sept. 9. After the summit, Biden intends to travel to Vietnam and then visit Alaska on Sept. 11 to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that Biden was in close consultation with his physician and has been masking when indoors and around people.

The White House has said Biden is being tested at a "regular cadence” but has not detailed the schedule for testing.

Jean-Pierre said all travelers, including the president, will be tested before traveling to India.