Get ready for an exciting weekend in Qatar! From delving into the rich heritage of falconry and hunting to exploring a dazzling exhibition dedicated to all things wedding, attending a dynamic youth conference, enjoying a thrilling football friendly, and immersing yourself in captivating paintings– there's something for everyone to dive into this weekend. Enjoy!

Katara International Hunting And Falcons Exhibition



Until September 9, 2023

10am - 10pm

Katara Cultural Village

Learn about falconry and hunting with enthusiasts from the Gulf region and beyond! The 7th edition of the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition S'hail 2023 features over 190 local and international companies- a hunting and falconry extravaganza like no other! Explore three action-packed areas in Katara: Area A, where the main tent reigns supreme with the S'hail Auction Theater; Area B, the hub for arms and hunting rifles; and Area C, the big tent where four-wheel-drive car aficionados will find their haven. Not to mention, the outdoor area boasting the most luxurimobile caravans. The best part is it's free, so don't miss out!

Spotted: Over 50 sharks of varispecies gather in Qatar waters

Haab Al Saad Exhibition: All About Weddings



Until September 9, 2023

10am - 10pm

Doha Exhibition and Convention Center

Calling all brides and grooms-to-be! You won't want to miss the Haab Al Saad Exhibition, your one-stop-shop for all things wedding! With over 143 exhibitors under one roof, this exhibition will bring you the crème de la crème of the wedding industry from stunning bridal gowns to beauty and spa treatments. The exhibition will also have some famfaces gracing you with their presence, including celebrity sensation Rahma Riad and influencers Nojoud Alrumaihi, MrMr, Dana Al Tuwarish, Kholoud Alali, and Al Noori. This isn't just an exhibition; it's where your wedding dreams come true! When are you going?

Qatar vs Kenya friendly football match



September 7, 2023

6:15pm onwards

Al Janoub Stadium

Support Team Qatar as they prepare before they start their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign next month. It's a friendly with Kenya, but all football-loving communities are invited to watch. Get your ticket here for QR10 and feel the adrenaline rush as you cheer for a thrilling match. Yallah!

'Sudan, Land of Colors' Exhibition



Until September 17, 2023

10am - 10pm

Katara Cultural Village, Building 18, Gallery 2

Go on a vibrant voyage through 'Sudan, Land of Colors', an exhibition by Sudanese artist, Nour El Hadi. This exhibition features a collection of 47 paintings that encapsulate the sheer beauty of Sudanese culture and heritage. As you wander through this kaleidoscope of colors, you'll discover the unity of the Sudanese people, the rich geographic and societal diversity of Sudan, and a special foon the remarkable role of women in shaping nations. It's free to witness this colorful spectacle!

Qatar National Library's 'One Book, One Minute' Challenge



Until September 13, 2023

Are you up for the "One Book, One Minute" challenge? Do you think you can sum up your latest literary adventure in a 60-second video? Get your creativity flowing and get the chance to win an iPad! If you're 13 or older, grab your smartphone or camera, film your snappy summary, and share it on Instagram tagging @qatarnationallibrary and with hashtag #QNLReadingChallenge. Whether you're going to film yourself or animate a video, make it fun and engaging. Grab your book, your smartphone, and get creative! Click here for more details.

Fire Station's Artist in Residence Programme Application



Until October 28, 2023

Qatari artists, The Fire Station's Artist in Residence program is your chance to take your creativity to the next level! Whether you're into visual arts, photography, filmmaking, or sound art, a slot is available for you. This three-month residency is all about showcasing your artistic flair to the world. There, you'll learn all about New York's culture, meet fellow artists from across the globe, and practice your creative skills. You'll have your very own private studio, you'll get to meet top critics, go on culture-packed field trips, get living and materials allowances, accommodation, and a flight back home. Apply now!

Qatar Youth Power Conference 2023



September 9, 2023

10am - 4:30pm

Wyndham Doha West Bay

Did you miss the registration to attend in-person? Don't worry as a livestream of the conference will be available on YouTube. Join hundreds of bright, young minds for a day of fun and meaningful engagement in this first and only student-led event in Qatar! It's a day fully-packed with interactive workshops, panels, and inspiring keynotes. Seize an opportunity to connect with the community, ignite change, and glean wisdom from Qatar's brightest leaders and change-makers. It's free!