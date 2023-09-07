Dubai Office Of Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Qatar Consul-General

Dubai: Deputy Director of the Dubai Office of the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer received the consular credentials of HE Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri as Consul-General of the State of Qatar in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

