Qatar Participates In Gcc Facility Protection Committee Meeting

Riyadh: The State of Qatar participated in the 11th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Committee on Protection of petroleum, industrial, and vital installations, which was held at the GCC Secretariat General in Riyadh, KSA, over a period of three days.

In the meeting, the State of Qatar was represented by Assistant Director-General of Industrial Security at the Ministry of Interior Brigadier General Rashid Mohammed Al Hajri.

The meeting addressed several topics related to enhancing the protection of petroleum, industrial, and vital installations in GCC countries, as well as joint GCC projects in this framework.