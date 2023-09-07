Qatar Participates In Gcc Facility Protection Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Riyadh: The State of Qatar participated in the 11th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Committee on Protection of petroleum, industrial, and vital installations, which was held at the GCC Secretariat General in Riyadh, KSA, over a period of three days.
In the meeting, the State of Qatar was represented by Assistant Director-General of Industrial Security at the Ministry of Interior Brigadier General Rashid Mohammed Al Hajri.
The meeting addressed several topics related to enhancing the protection of petroleum, industrial, and vital installations in GCC countries, as well as joint GCC projects in this framework.
MENAFN07092023000063011010ID1107027427
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.