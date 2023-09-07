French Actor Kassovitz Sends Message To Fans From Hospital Bed

Paris: French actor Mathieu Kassovitz, director of the 1995 film "La Haine", on Wednesday thanked fans for their support following his serimotorbike accident which left him with a broken femur and ankle.

The movie star, also known for his outspoken comments on political issues including police violence, posted a video on Instagram in his first public comments since the accident at the weekend.

"I thank all those who phoned me and sent messages of support," Kassovitz said in the Instagram story from his hospital bed. "I did not know I had so many friends, it's a pleasure.

"I fell off my motorbike, it was stupid, and broke my femur and ankle and now I am in physical therapy and I have come out of the operation... See you soon guys and thank you."

His latest movie "Visions", in which he stars alongside Diane Kruger, just opened in French cinemas on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had said Sunday that Kassovitz was injured while taking part in a motorbike training course in the Essonne department just south of Paris.

He was not involved in a collision with another vehicle, they added, but flew out of the saddle and fell hard to the ground.

People close to Kassovitz said that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and had not suffered any head injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched by local prosecutors and police.

More recently, Kassovitz has become know for his starring role as secret agent Malotru in the hit spy thriller series "Le Bureau des Legendes" ("The Bureau").

But he burst onto the French cinema scene in 1995 as the director of "La Haine" ("Hatred"). The black-and-white movie tackling the issues of France's deprived suburbs and police violence went on to win the Best Director award at the Cannes film festival.

Kassovitz has since appeared in dozens of films.