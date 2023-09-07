Cabinet Approves Draft Mou On Sports And Youth Between Qatar And Saudi Arabia

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

Following the meeting, the Minister of State for CabAffairs issued the following statement:

The Cabconsidered the topics on its agenda as follows:

The Cabapproved a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (1) of 2012 on the regulation and control of advertisement placement, and decided to refer it to the Shura Council.

The Cabapproved in principle a draft law regarding control of precimetals and valuable stones.

The draft law was prepared in the context of keeping pace with developments in the field of control over precimetals and valuable stones, to replace Law No. (4) of 1978 on the control, assaying and stamping precimetals.



The Cabalso approved the following:

1- Draft Memorandum of Understanding in the fields of sports and youth between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

2- Draft Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of intellectual property between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar and the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

3- Draft Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of competition between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar and the General Authority for Competition of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

4- Draft agreement on legal and judicial cooperation in civil, commercial and personal stamatters between countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

5- Draft agreement on legal and judicial cooperation in penal (criminal) matters between countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Cabthen reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- Results of the study on the proposed amendments to the Labor Law.

2- Results of the International Agriculture Forum (Kingdom of Moro- May 2023).

