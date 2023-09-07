Qic Is Official Insurance Sponsor Of S'hail 2023

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Group, the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region is the Official Insurance Sponsor of the 7th edition of S'hail 2023 – Katara International Hunting & Falcons Exhibition. S'hail is regarded as the largest international exhibitions that specialiSes in exhibiting Falcons and is dedicated to preserve and promote the art of hunting and falconry.

Over the last few years, the event has made its mark in the industry as the leading destination of choice for falconry, hunting, and heritage lovers and became a dedicated platform for displaying the latest types of weapons, hunting rifles, equipment, supplies and equipment for trips, in addition to a huge selection of rare falcons highly skilled in hunting.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Salem Al Mannai, Chief Executive Officer of QIC Group, said,“As the leading insurer in Qatar, we have a long standing commitment to acting as a trusted and ethical partner with the Qatari community and to playing a vital role in the sustainability of Qatar's social fabric.”

He further added,“We have ensured that the core values of our business and operating principles align with our objectives for CSR. Contribution to and participation in S'hail demonstrates our relentless efforts in highlighting the culture and traditions of the Nation. It also underpins our keenness towards maintaining and reviving the legacy of Falconry for our future generation. S'hail has established a special standing as a unique exhibition in the world of falconry and we are delighted to be able to continue to sponsor it.”

Qatar Insurance Group has long demonstrated its eagerness towards supporting activities that showcase Qatar's rich culture and enhance the Qatari individual's connection with his environment and heritage.