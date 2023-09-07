Qatar Gear Up For Kenya Friendly At Al Janoub

Doha, Qatar: Asian champions Qatar yesterday held a training session as they prepare for a friendly match against Kenya to be played at Al Janoub Stadium tomorrow.

The session was held under the supervision of head coach Carlos Queiroz with senior players recalled for the upcoming two friendly matches were also seen in action at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Qatar will also face Russia on September 12 in their second friendly at the same venue.

Queiroz, who tested young players at the Gold Cup earlier this year, recalled experienced forwards Hassan Al Haydos, Akram Afif besides defenders Boualem Khoukhi and Pedro Miguel, midfielders Karim Boudiaf and Abdulaziz Hatem. Goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb also made a return in the 26-player squad for the two games.

Yesterday's session also included drills for four goalkeepers named in the squad including Jasem Al Hail, Meshaal Barsham and Salah Zakaria (Al Duhail) besides Al Sheeb.

The two friendly matches are part of Qatar's preparations before they start their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign next month. They will be up against India, Kuwait and the winner of the of the Round 1 tie between Afghanistan and Mongolia in the event.

Queiroz is also building up the squad for Al Annabi's title defence at the Asian Cup to be hosted in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

The sale of tickets for Qatar's matches against Kenya and Russia is underway at Qatar Football Association's website. Both the matches will kick off at 6:15pm.

Meanwhile, Al Duhail's star striker Michael Olunga is also a part of Kenya squad set to meet Qatar in tomorrow's friendly.

The Harambee Stars, coached by Engin Firat, are arriving today after holding training sessions for a couple of days at home. Kenya, who will also play a friendly against South Sudan on September 12, are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers where they will face Seychelles, Burundi, Gambia, Gabon, and Cote d'Ivoire in their group.