Malabar Gold & Diamonds Offers 100 Percent Value For Diamonds

Doha, Qatar: Customers can now get the full value of diamonds during jewellery exchange to gold or diamond jewellery.

Spending vs. saving has always been a dilemma for customers when it comes to buying jewellery. For years now, gold jewellery was the only article that served both as a value-appreciating adornment and a reliable investment. Even though diamond jewellery remained as attractive as ever, questions about its exchange value held customers back

from considering it a reliable investment.

That has all changed with the new policy introduction from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world's leading jewellery retailers, that gives customers 100 percent Value on Diamond Exchange.

Now, customers wishing to exchange their diamond jewellery for either gold or diamond jewellery can do so at full value of diamonds, without any loss, making it as lucrative an investment option as gold.

“Diamond jewellery has always been aspirational. Over the years, there has been an increasing preference for diamond jewellery as a gift, especially amongst Gen Z and Millennial customers. However, the one thing that was always a concern regarding diamond jewellery was its value as an investment compared to gold jewellery.

Providing 100 percent value for diamond jewellery, upon exchange, is our way of negating these concerns to make diamond jewellery the perfect gift as well as a reliable investment that holds value”, said Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

'We want to revolutionise the diamond jewellery retail, taking into consideration the concerns we identified during the research conducted on jewellery lovers and their resistance to buying diamond jewellery. Giving new meaning to the phrase,“A Diamond is Forever”, this policy change was crafted to protect the value of the diamond jewellery among the new era of jewellery lovers.

Ever since our inception in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has always been at the forefront of introducing customer-centric and transparent policies aimed at protecting customer interests and this new policy on diamonds further testifies this”, commented Abdul Salam KP, Vice Chairman, Malabar Group.

The new policy comes in addition to the unique and customer centric policies named 'Malabar Promises' offering customers complete peace of mind with initiatives like transparent price tag indicating gold weight, stone weight,weight and stone charges of the respective jewellery, tested and certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, guaranteed buyback, 100 percent value on gold exchange, 100 percent 916 hallmarked jewellery, assured lifetime maintenance, ethical and responsible sourcing, fair price policy & fair labour practices.