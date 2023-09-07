Vogue Cafe Opens In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Vogue Cafe Doha opened its doors on 26 August 2023 under a licensing agreement between Voute Business Solution and Condé Nast. Vogue Cafe Doha is located in the ultra-luxurimall Place Vendome in Lusail; a new leading luxury flagship mall in the GCC region.

This Parisian-inspired development hosts some of the world's largest luxury retail flagship stores as well as premium hotels and restaurants. As the newest addition to the local Doha culinary scene, Vogue Cafe Doha will offer an all-day menu of modern Mediterranean cuisine with Arabic influences and a beautiful selection of homemade patisseries, pastries and specialty coffees. Decorated throughout in mineral greens and pale yellows, signature mesh chandeliers, Arabic tiling and featuring iconic and bold photography from the global archives of Vogue, emphasizing Vogue Arabia, Vogue Cafe Doha 'is set to offer the chicest dining experience in the city.

“With Vogue Cafe Doha, we are bringing a premium lifestyle experience to the heart of Qatar,” said Amal Ameen, owner of Voute Business Solution.“Our goal is to create a dining destination where fashion, luxury and gastronomic excellence intertwine, showcasing the well-known photography and the everlasting style that Vogue Cafe is renowned for.”

Vogue Cafe Doha, located on the first floor of the mall, features a 70 cover restaurant spread over 350 square meters with an outside terrace of 40 covers overlooking the central dancing fountains. Joining Vogue Cafe Doha is Executive Chef Farid Hattab, whose career spans 15 years. Trained in Italian and Japanese culinary techniques with experience from Lebanon, Egypt and Spain, Farid's seasonal menu includes AsparaTempura, Corn Croquettes, Arabic tropical fruit salad and a grilled lemon-dill glazed Salmon Fillet with roasted Mediterranean vegetables. Desserts include a signature Saffron Crème Brule.

“For those seeking an unparalleled dining experience in the city, Vogue Cafe Doha will be the ultimate destination,” added Amal Ameen.“We look forward to welcoming guests and providing them with exceptional service, exquisite cuisine, and a stylish environment that exudes sophistication.” Part of the Amal Ameen group of companies with interests in Food and Beverage, Design, Fashion and Beauty.

Amal Ameen graduated in 2004 from Virginia Commonwealth University, School of Art and Design, in Qatar, with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, Communication, Etiquette and Protocol. She began her career with her own business specializing in interior and graphic design, branding, and corporate design development.