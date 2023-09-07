Director Of Arab Affairs Department At Mofa Meets European Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi met yesterday with HE Managing Director for Middle East and North Africa at the European External Action Service Helene Le Gal, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union and ways to enhance and develop them.
