Qatari-Jordanian Symposium On Migrant Protection Starts

Doha, Qatar: The joint Qatari-Jordanian legal symposium kicked off yesterday in Qatar University, organised by the National Committee For International Humanitarian Law - the State of Qatar and the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law - the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in cooperation with Qatar University and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Qatar, in the presence of Minister of Justice H E Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri, HE Qatar University President Dr. Omar Mohamed Al Ansari, and a number of senior officials and experts in international humanitarian law.

During his attendance at the opening of the symposium, Minister of Justice H E Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to protecting migrants at times of armed conflict, in addition to its keenness on resolving disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means, emphasizing the need for all parties to adhere to the principles and provisions of international humanitarian law.

The Minister of Justice noted the State of Qatar and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's partnership and coordination in upholding international humanitarian law, resolving disputes peacefully, and providing the means to support and protect refugees in conflict areas.

Additionally, His Excellency commended the deep partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and ICRC in providing support to refugees in conflict areas.

Minister of Justice Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri expressed his confidence that the symposium will produce important recommendations that would strengthen national efforts, as well as regional and global partnerships aimed at enhancing the role of international humanitarian law in protecting migrants during armed conflicts.

At the opening, Justice Ministry Undersecretary and chairman of the National Committee For International Humanitarian Law Sultan bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi welcomed participants and stressed the ever-growing need for safety and security in a world where international humanitarian law is being violated, causing people to flee their homes in search of safety.

Al Suwaidi discussed the political, economic, and social dimensions of migration, and noted that the symposium's goal is the optimal application of international humanitarian law and reducing migration in all its forms.

For his part, Chairman of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan retired Lt. Gen. Mamoun Al Khasawneh praised the State of Qatar's support to migrants in periods of armed conflict, and commended the partnership between the International Humanitarian Law committees in Jordan and Qatar, spreading the culture of international humanitarian law regionally and globally.

He stressed the symposium's significance in addressing the phenomenon in question; a source of global concern. Al Khasawneh touched on the world's largest refugee movement, that of Syrian refugees to Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkiye, followed by the Ukrainian refugee crisis, a case which demonstrated an imbalance in global support provision to refugees.

For her part, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mission in the State of Qatar Cherine Pollini praised the State of Qatar and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for their support of migrants and refugees.



S'hail showcases latest hunting, falconry supplies

Qatar's healthcare sector primed for remarkable growth and innovation Energy drinks pose major risks to children, teens: HMC

Additionally, She noted the huge migration movements in light of armed conflicts and economic instability, and she shed light on ICRC's protection programmes provided to migrants.

Qatar University College of Law Dean Dr. Talal Abdulla Al Emadi highlighted the symposium's importance due to its foon a substantive international humanitarian law issue, its contribution to increased cooperation among concerned parties, and paving the way for future activities.