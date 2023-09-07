Nepal President Receives Credentials Of Qatari Envoy

President of Nepal H E Ram Chandra Poudel received credentials of H E Mishaal bin Mohammad Ali Al Ansari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Nepal. The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of Nepal, and His Highness' wishes of health and happiness to His Excellency and to the government and people of Nepal continued progress and prosperity. For his part, HE the President of Nepal entrusted the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued development and prosperity.