Azerbaijan Averts Armenian Illegal Armed Detachments From Fixing Long-Term Fortifications

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Armenian illegal
armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan [which haven't
been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by
Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second
Karabakh war], where the Russian peacekeeping forces are
temporarily stationed [under the trilateral statement], attempted
to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the
Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the
Khojavand and Aghdam districts on September 7, starting from 12:35
to 14:00 (GMT +4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
"The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of
urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry
added.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107027394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.