Azerbaijan Averts Armenian Illegal Armed Detachments From Fixing Long-Term Fortifications


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Armenian illegal armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed [under the trilateral statement], attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Khojavand and Aghdam districts on September 7, starting from 12:35 to 14:00 (GMT +4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry added.

