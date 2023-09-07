Another Group Of Families Resettled In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli Receive Keys To Their Houses

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The
process of returning former internally displaced persons to the
restored city of Fuzuli in Azerbaijan, continues, Trend reports.
In general, 25 families (102 people) who left Baku
arrived in Fuzuli this morning.
The families who arrived in the city of Fuzuli were
solemnly welcomed by the staff of the State Committee for Refugees
and Internally Displaced Persons, the Special Representative Office
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories
liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh Economic
Region (with the exception of Shusha district).
The families who returned to their native lands
expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President
Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, as well as gratitude
to the heroic Azerbaijani army that liberated the country's lands
from occupation. The families were given the keys to their new
homes.
In general, 95 families (349 people) are provided with
permanent residence in the city of Fuzuli. In the coming days, the
relocation of families to the city of Fuzuli will continue.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107027393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.