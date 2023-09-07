Another Group Of Families Resettled In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli Receive Keys To Their Houses

In general, 25 families (102 people) who left Baku arrived in Fuzuli this morning.

The families who arrived in the city of Fuzuli were solemnly welcomed by the staff of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh Economic Region (with the exception of Shusha district).

The families who returned to their native lands expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, as well as gratitude to the heroic Azerbaijani army that liberated the country's lands from occupation. The families were given the keys to their new homes.

In general, 95 families (349 people) are provided with permanent residence in the city of Fuzuli. In the coming days, the relocation of families to the city of Fuzuli will continue.