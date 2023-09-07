Cultural Performances Mark Teachers Day Celebration At Icc

Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre, under the Aegis of the Indian Embassy in Doha, celebrated the Teachers Day, observed on September 5 across India, by hosting an evening of cultural performances by the schoolteachers as part of their weekly 'Wednesday Fiesta'.

The celebration was attended by India's Ambassador to Qatar, HE Vipul, First Secretary Sachin Shankpal, community leaders and a large number of Indian community members.

Mohan Kumar, General Secretary of ICC, welcomed the guests and dignitaries. AP Manikantan in his Presidential speech thanked the teachers for their contribution to the society.

In his speech, the Ambassador referred to Dr S Radhakrishnan, in whose memory Teacher's Day is celebrated.

He also attributed the success of the Indian community to the contribution of teachers at large.

Subramanya Hebbagelu, Vice President of ICC, conveyed a Vote of Thanks.

Sumaa Gowda, Head of Cultural Activities, and Shantanu Deshpande, Head of School Activities at ICC, anchored the event proceedings.

On this occasion, the Principals and teachers from variIndian schools were felicitated for their contribution to the field of education.

ICC also launched the Student's Forum during this program.