Chairman Of Transitional Sovereign Council Of Sudan Arrives In Doha

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of the Sudan HE Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan arrived Thursday in Doha on a working visit.

His Excellency, and the accompanying delegation, was welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan HE Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sada, and Ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan to Qatar HE Ahmed Abdel-Rahman Mohamed Hassan Siwar Al Dahab.