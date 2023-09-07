Thursday, 07 September 2023 06:41 GMT

Deputy Speaker, Member Of Federal Parliament Of Somalia Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation


Doha, Qatar: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti met yesterday with member of the Federal Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia H E Mahmoud Ahmed Aden, who is visiting the country as member of the delegation accompanying the Somali Prime Minister.

During the meeting, Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council discussed parliamentary cooperation with the Somali MP between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them.

