Qatar Youth Hostels Honours Volunteers

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Youth Hostels (QYH) has honoured its volunteers who participated in its summer programmes 2023 during the period from July 4 to August 22 with the engagement of a variety of age groups from 10 to 29.

Head of Public Relations and Communication at the QYH Abdullah Saeed said to mark the Youth Day of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) under the theme of:“Youth Volunteering and Social Responsibility,” QYH has paid tribute to the efforts made by a host of creative volunteers who incredibly shined at QYH to plan and implement the summer programmes 2023.

The QYH has received over 200 requests for volunteering since the beginning of summer vacation, alongside 27 volunteers from both genders who were hired to carry out the summer programmes in quest of empowering and equipping them to be leaders in managing QYH's future activities, Saeed added, pointing out that affiliates of QYH always count on young people in all activities.