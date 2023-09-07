Hbku's Tii Opens Registration For Professional Workshops

Doha, Qatar: The Translation and Interpreting Institute's (TII) Translation and Training Center (TTC), part of Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), opened registration for its professional training workshops for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Beginning September 10 the nine-month courses train participants in essential skills necessary to carry out translation work according to international standards across a variety of specializations, including business, finance, legal, and medicine.

Offered in both Arabic and English, the workshops cover important topics for interpreters, including professional interpreting, revision and quality assurance, and writing to international standards in business Arabic and the sports sector. This year, TTC will also introduce a new workshop - Creative Writing and Creative Translation - that will open another avenue of career development for its students.

“Like every year, we look forward to welcoming professionals determined to expand upon their abilities and skills, and offer training opportunities to engage with their chosen field from a wider perspective. Our workshops at TII's TTC promote community development and building capacity in Qatar and the region through professional development opportunities to professional translators and interpreters, and professionals constantly working between multiple languages” said Nada Al Mahmeed, Director, TTC, CHSS.