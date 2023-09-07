Qatar Participates In Ministerial Meeting Of Arab-Japan Political Dialogue In Cairo

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated Tuesday in the third session of the ministerial meeting of the Arab-Japan Political Dialogue, in Egypt's capital Cairo, on the sidelines of the 160th session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi represented the State of Qatar in the meeting.

He expressed the State of Qatars appreciation for Japans active role in promoting international security and stability, through its firm and well-established positions on regional issues, most notably the peace process in the Middle East. His Excellency noted that both sides can exchange experience and invest energies to reinforce the strategic Arab-Japan partnership and contribute to supporting international security and stability.

Al Muraikhi highlighted the urgent need for both parties to intensify cooperation amid restructuring of world blocs in face of global and regional crises and international turmoil, such as terrorism, conflicts, sustainable development, climate and environmental changes, energy crises, food supply chains, and others, which requires activating joint efforts among varicountries.

Al Muraikhi pointed out that Arab-Japan relations took practical steps with the League of Arab States and the Government of Japan sealing a memorandum of cooperation in 2013, as a comprehensive institutional framework for Arab-Japan cooperation in political, economic, cultural and educational fields. His Excellency hailed the Arab-Japan Economic Forum in 2013 as a basis for cooperation between both sides.

Based on these references and understandings, His Excellency said, both parties need to collaborate for building world relations based on the principles of good neighborliness, refrain from using force, do not interfere in internal affairs, respect the unity, independence, sovereignty and integrity of territories, and resolve disputes through peaceful means.

Al Muraikhi highlighted the need for finding political solutions based on international legitimacy resolutions for regional issues and Middle East crises, calling for paying the utmost attention to reach a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue by establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He expressed the State of Qatar's aspiration to develop Arab-Japan relations at the level of the joint Arab action system and bilateral relations, in a way that contributes to increasing communication and coordination to enhance cooperation in all fields.

The State of Qatar's determination to move forward in developing Qatar-Japan relations was culminated in the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Japan in January 2019 that saw the signing of several multi-field memoranda of cooperation (MoCs), Al Muraikhi said.

His Excellency stressed the State of Qatar endeavors to develop technology, artificial intelligence and clean energy in cooperation with Japan, noting that both countries have many points of convergence within the framework of the economic aspects of Qatar Vision 2030. This includes stable LNG supplies and expanded joint energy investments and reinforced cultural relations and exchange of expertise in technology.

Al Muraikhi reiterated the State of Qatar's keenness to bolster cooperation with Japan through the continuation of the effective partnership with Japanese companies operating in infrastructure projects in the State of Qatar, especially in the energy sector, recalling Prime Minister of Japan, H E Fumio Kishida's July visit to Doha that resulted in strengthening communication and coordination for bilateral cooperation, and the announcement of elevating bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership, which contributes to deepening cooperation in areas of common interest.