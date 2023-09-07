Vietnamese Embassy Celebrates 78Th National Day, Emphasises Enduring Partnership With Qatar

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Vietnam in Qatar celebrated on Tuesday, the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day with a gathering that brought together many distinguished guests.

It was attended by varigovernment officials, ambassadors, dignitaries, and members of the Vietnamese community, and was a momentoccasion that showcased the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Among the notable figures in attendance were Minister of Justice, H E Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri; Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of Protocol Department, H E Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhroo; and Asian Ambassadors' Group Chair, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Qatar, H E Mohamed Bahrin bin Dato Paduka Haji Abu Bakar. The event commenced with a ceremonial cake-cutting to honour the occasion, setting the tone for a cultural display.

Attendees were treated to traditional Vietnamese dance and music performances, including the enchanting melodies of the Dan Bau, a traditional Vietnamese musical instrument. The event also featured an exhibition of Vietnam's rich cultural heritage, showcasing traditional clothing, accessories, and a photographic journey through the nation's history.

In his opening address, Embassy of Vietnam to Qatar Ambassador, H E Nguyen Dinh Thao, highlighted the comprehensive local and global development of Qatar in recent years. He emphasised the significance of Qatar as an essential partner for Vietnam in the Middle East, noting the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993.

Ambassador Thao pointed out that the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions had facilitated high-level delegations and exchanges between Qatar and Vietnam, further strengthening their bilateral ties. Notable visits included the visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in August 2022, and the official visit to Qatar by Deputy President of Vietnam, H E Vo Thi Anh Xuan, in May 2023.

“Many delegations of different levels from Ministries, provinces and businesses from Viet Nam and Qatar are going to visit each other in the coming months to foster ties and seek cooperation opportunities,” the envoy said.

The envoy underscored the substantial economic cooperation between the two countries, with two-way trade volume surpassing $550m.

“Besides trade relations, cooperation in the field of energy, labour and investment is becoming a priority in the relationships between the two countries. The Embassy of Viet Nam in Qatar is working closely with relevant Ministries and Agencies to soon relaunch Viet Nam – Qatar cooperation mechanisms such as Joint Committee on economic, trade and technical cooperation or sub Joint Committee in labor field.”

As an additional point of celebration, Ambassador Thao mentioned that both Vietnam and Qatar are commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. He expressed optimism that this auspicioccasion provides an opportune moment for the two nations to reflect on their cooperative achievements and explore new avenues for strengthening their bilateral ties.

Varicelebratory activities, including art performances and film exhibitions, are scheduled to take place in Qatar throughout this special year. Moreover, Vietnam eagerly anticipates the visit of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Vietnam,“considering it a strong motivation to build up bilateral relations of mutual trust and interests to a higher and greater level.”

“I am confident that under the insight guidance of the leaders from both countries, the relations between Viet Nam and Qatar will continue to develop positively and effectively in the future, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world,” the ambassador concluded.