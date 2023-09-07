S'hail Big Hit Among Desert Adventure Enthusiasts

Doha, Qatar: For the second day in a row, the Katara International Falcon and Hunting Exhibition“S'hail” continues its success and increasing popularity in attracting desert adventure and hunting enthusiasts.

The exhibition further cements its staas the premier and largest showcase dedicated to the heritage of hunting and falconry in the Gulf region and the Middle East.

On the second day, there were visits from H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatari Olympic Committee, in addition to visits from several dignitaries and officials, including H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, H E Sheikh Dr. Falah bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs; H E Sheikh Falah bin Jassem bin Jaber Al Thani, and H E Sheikh Saud bin Khalid Al Thani, as well as international player Mesut Özil.



Seeing Qatar on a flying buggy! Environment Minister visits exhibition

The exhibition also records a strong participation in the online auction as Mubarak Rashid Meshlash Al Khayareen Al Hajri won the auction of the first day for a free chick falcon, with a value of QR177,000.

In this context, Mohammed bin Abdul Latif Al Misnad, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Exhibition, said:“What distinguishes the S'hail Exhibition in its seventh edition is the strength of the participating companies specialised in the field of hunting and fishing around the world, in addition to the distinguished participation of emerging and pioneering Qatari companies in many of their fields.”

He said that they are keen to provide all facilities at all organisational and logistical levels to all participants, pointing out that the seventh edition confirms its large and important position among specialised international exhibitions.

In hunting and falconry, Al Misnad emphasised the unwavering commitment of the committee to continuously enhance each edition of the exhibition. This commitment takes the form of expansion, intensified efforts to attract international companies, and the amplification of the presence of Qatari businesses. The overarching goal is to provide Qatari companies with increased marketing opportunities and a platform to showcase their diverse range of high-quality products.

In the current edition, participating companies have witnessed the preparation of modified four-wheel drive vehicles intended for land trips, sniper rifles, and camping supplies.

Extensive and notable engagement from both domestic and international participants characterizes the market of modified four-wheel-drive vehicles, a niche that holds remarkable significance for its dedicated pioneers and enthusiasts.

This passionate community primarily comprises adventure-seekers who embark on wild and desert excursions, as well as enthusiasts of hunting and falconry. These vehicles are equipped with cutting-edge technologies designed to withstand the diverse climatic and environmental challenges encountered by those who indulge in wilderness exploration and hunting activities.

Within Tent C, numercompanies showcased their most recent offerings and advancements related to accessories, supplies, and gear tailored for four-wheel drive vehicles utilised in land and hunting expeditions. In this regard, Engineer Among highlighted the comprehensive additions and integrated equipment, encompassing all the essentials for outfitting armoured vehicles, emphasizing that the company has introduced approximately 150 products designed specifically for equipping four-wheel drive vehicles intended for hunting endeavours.