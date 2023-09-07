Environment Minister Visits Exhibition

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani yesterday made an inspection visit to the pavilion of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) at Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition“S'hail”.

Lauding the excellent arrangement of the exhibition Minister of Environment and Climate Change said:“The S'hail exhibition has witnessed remarkable developments, represented by an increase in the exhibition space compared to previyears, as well as the distinguished level of the method of organizing companies and exhibitors, which contributed to attracting the best exhibitors from Qatar and GCC states, and the significant increase in the number of participants compared to previversions.”



The pavilion of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, which was distinguished and different in terms of design and size from previyears, witnessed a great turnout from visitors to learn about the services provided by the ministry.

Those in charge of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's pavilion also contributed to introducing the public to all matters related to the CITES agreement, and the electronic services provided by MoECC related to wildlife and the CITES agreement, such as the CITES permit request and falcon transit document service, in addition to the import request service.