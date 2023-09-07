Qu-Ysc Launches Fourth Innovative Design Thinking And Creativity Programme

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University Young Scientists Center (QU-YSC) has launched the fourth edition of the Innovative Design Thinking and Creativity Program which kicked off on September 3. The programme will involve the participation of students from six different preparatory schools across Qatar.

The experts at the QU-YSC have designed and developed the workshop to encompass the fundamental principles and steps of the design thinking process. This includes recognising the existence of a problem, defining the problem, generating ideas, and culminating in the creation and testing of prototypes. The primary objective of the workshop is to introduce students to the concept of thermal packaging and how to apply it according to scientific, engineering, and economic principles and standards.

This workshop has been designed on the foundation of scientific concepts and principles, adhering to the strategy of laboratory experimentation. Its purpose is to equip students with the creative problem-solving skills needed to address contemporary scientific challenges effectively. In addition to fostering scientific knowledge, the workshop also emphasises hands-on experimentation following the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) curriculum. This approach aims to enhance students' competencies and experiences, enabling them to embark on innovative projects to tackle current scientific issues and ultimately foster proficiency in creative thinking.

Prof. Noora Al Thani, the Director of the QU-YSC emphasized the programme's creative and systematic approach. She stated,“The Innovative Design Thinking and Creativity Program utilizes a creative and methodical approach to equip students with effective problem-solving skills to develop new and innovative solutions to real-world problems. It promotes learning through experiments that enrich their scientific knowledge.”

This program's fourth edition promises to be an exceptional opportunity for young minds to delve into the world of design thinking, innovation, and creative problem solving. With a commitment to nurturing the research capabilities of Qatar's youth, the QU Young Scientists Center continues to contribute to the nation's educational and scientific advancement.