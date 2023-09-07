Qatar Foundation's Stars Of Science Celebrates Milestone Year With Season 15

Doha, Qatar: Seven science innovators from the Arab world will compete to win the title of top Arab innovator in the latest season of Stars of Science, premiering on September 8 2023.

Commemorating its milestone 15th season this year, the TV show has come a long way in promoting STEM innovation in the Arab world and aspiring a new generation of scientists and entrepreneurs.

Hosted at Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), the show's continued success is also a testament to QF's ethos of always being at the forefront in catalysing social progress and change in the Arab world.

Looking back at the 15-year journey of Stars of Science, Yosouf Al Salehi, Executive Director, QSTP, said:“We are proud to have played our part in creating history with SOS. Hosting the program is a testament to our ongoing commitment to advancing science and technology, propelling the region towards a sustainable and prosperfuture.

“The show has not only created a great impact in the media industry within the region, but its strong record of empowering talented entrepreneurs has resulted in economic value and in the expansion of networks within academia, industry, and governments, which is crucial in supporting the upcoming generations of Arab innovators.”

In addition to long-time juror Prof. Fouad Mrad, Season 15 is also proud to welcome Dr. Sara Buhmaid as a new jury member. A practicing Qatari obstetrician and gynecologist at Sidra Medicine, a women's and children's hospital, Dr. Buhmaid is thrilled to be a part of the upcoming season:“I have been a keen follower of the show all these years, and it's an honour for me to be part of the Stars of Science jury.”