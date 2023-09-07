Interior Minister Visits New Passports Office

Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Force H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani visited new building of the General Directorate of Passports in Wadi Al Banat area yesterday.

The Minister inspected varifacilities of the building and was briefed on the services provided by the General Directorate of Passports and its affiliated departments.

He was also briefed on the procedures and services offered to the public and listened to an explanation about the capabilities and equipment available in those departments, enabling them to carry out their duties according to the latest modern and advanced procedures and technologies, making it easier for the public to access services with ease.

The Minister of Interior was accompanied by several officials and security leaders of the Ministry of Interior.

