Qatar To Host Conference Of Arab Parliaments' Secretaries-General

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will host the 10th conference of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments on September 12-13, 2023. More than 80 secretaries-general and representatives of parliaments and legislative councils along with a number of representatives of Arab parliamentary organisations and unions will take part in the conference.

Organised by the Shura Council, the conference will review a number of reports on the association's work, its financial budget, and future activities. Its agenda will also include the 43rd general assembly meeting and a workshop on digital democracy, social communication and the role of parliaments in strengthening them.

During the conference, the participants will continue discussing a number of issues, including powers of the secretaries-general and issuing a guide for the association, in addition to considering the results and recommendations by the committee discussing and studying amendments to the association's internal regulations as well as the committee studying proposals and recommendations related to issuing a guide to powers of the secretary-general in Arab parliaments in preparation for its approval.

Ahead of the conference, the 39th meeting of the association's executive committee is also scheduled to be held.

It is noteworthy to mention that Qatar, represented by the Shura Council, holds the presidency of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments, as Secretary-General of the Council H E Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala was elected president of the association on the sidelines of its meeting in Cairo in February last year. The Kuwait-based association contributes to improving Arab parliamentary work and coordinating Arab positions on variissues and topics.