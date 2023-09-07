Thursday, 07 September 2023 06:40 GMT

New Phone Number For The New School Year!


9/7/2023 9:19:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azercell runs a special campaign for numbers with the prefix“010” on the occasion of the new academic year

"Azercell Telecom" is delighted to launch the "New School Year 2023" campaign on the new academic year. As part of the campaign, the leading mobile operator applies a discount to numbers from selected series with the“010” prefix from September 7. In fact, it is the first time Azercell offers a discount on this series. Customers can get a 30% discount on any prepaid line (SimSim) number of the 010 380 series or postpaid line number of the 010 223 series via . The campaign will be active until October 31, 2023.

It should be noted that is one of the technological innovations presented by the leading mobile operator to enable the prompt purchase of mobile numbers online. Through the website, the customers have an opportunity to choose a number of their preference with the prefix "010" and obtain it immediately.

MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107027363

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search