New Phone Number For The New School Year!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azercell runs a special campaign for numbers with
the prefix“010” on the occasion of the new academic
year
"Azercell Telecom" is delighted to launch the "New School Year
2023" campaign on the new academic year. As part of the campaign,
the leading mobile operator applies a discount to numbers from
selected series with the“010” prefix from September 7. In fact, it
is the first time Azercell offers a discount on this series.
Customers can get a 30% discount on any prepaid line (SimSim)
number of the 010 380 series or postpaid line number of the 010 223
series via . The campaign
will be active until October 31, 2023.
It should be noted that is one of the
technological innovations presented by the leading mobile operator
to enable the prompt purchase of mobile numbers online. Through the
website, the customers have an opportunity to choose a number of
their preference with the prefix "010" and obtain it
immediately.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107027363
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.