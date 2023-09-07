New Phone Number For The New School Year!

"Azercell Telecom" is delighted to launch the "New School Year 2023" campaign on the new academic year. As part of the campaign, the leading mobile operator applies a discount to numbers from selected series with the“010” prefix from September 7. In fact, it is the first time Azercell offers a discount on this series. Customers can get a 30% discount on any prepaid line (SimSim) number of the 010 380 series or postpaid line number of the 010 223 series via . The campaign will be active until October 31, 2023.

It should be noted that is one of the technological innovations presented by the leading mobile operator to enable the prompt purchase of mobile numbers online. Through the website, the customers have an opportunity to choose a number of their preference with the prefix "010" and obtain it immediately.